DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Down 8.4%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.85. 286,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 199,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.05 million and a P/E ratio of -23.63.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

