Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

DISCK opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Discovery by 570.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

