Dogness International (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Shares Gap Down to $2.45

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.27. Dogness International shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 110 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags.

