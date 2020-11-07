Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.37-3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. Dominion Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.37-3.63 EPS.

D stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.11, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.53.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.