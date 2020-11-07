Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

NYSE:D opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.53.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.