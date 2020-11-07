Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 32,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

