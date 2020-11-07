Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.05-5.20 EPS.

Shares of DUK opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.98. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

