Dundee (DC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Dundee (TSE:DC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 13th.

Dundee (TSE:DC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.75 million during the quarter.

Dundee has a 1 year low of C$2.17 and a 1 year high of C$4.51.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corp is a Canada-based independent holding company. The Company’s segments are Corporate and Other Portfolio Holdings, which includes investments in public and private equity and debt securities; Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc, which is a portfolio manager across Canada; Dundee Securities Ltd, which is an investment dealer; Dundee Energy Limited, which has operations in southern Ontario; United Hydrocarbon International Corp., which is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities; Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc, which develops precious and base metals extraction processes; Eurogas International Inc, which is engaged in oil and gas exploration; Blue Goose Capital Corp., which operates in organic and natural protein production markets; AgriMarine Holdings Inc, which focuses on fish farming and sustainable aquaculture technologies, and Dundee 360 Real Estate Corporation, which develops and manages hotel, resort and real estate projects.

