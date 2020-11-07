e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $186,930.00 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $186,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,450.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ELF stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $968.28 million, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.