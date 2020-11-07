E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC) Stock Price Down 12.3%

E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC)’s share price dropped 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 201,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 64,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.43 target price on shares of E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35.

E3 Metals Corp., a lithium development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 68 metallic and industrial mineral permits totaling an area of 554,801 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

