Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $629.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

