Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Shares of EVT opened at C$96.00 on Friday. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 52-week low of C$81.99 and a 52-week high of C$117.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.24. The stock has a market cap of $539.09 million and a PE ratio of -41.03.

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$95.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,368,074.50.

About Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

