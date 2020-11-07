Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.25

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.25 and last traded at $76.66, with a volume of 2448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of -0.55.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 12,500 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $156,599.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $165,227.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,948 over the last 90 days. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

