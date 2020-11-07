Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.25

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 324235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.