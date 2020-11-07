Electronic Arts Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $119.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.92. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.78.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,809 shares of company stock worth $73,149,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

