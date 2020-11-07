Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 3.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.

LLY opened at $142.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $111.00 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

