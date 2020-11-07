Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,184,833 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

