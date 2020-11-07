Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.17

Endurance Gold Corp (CVE:EDG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 67500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and a P/E ratio of -53.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and heavy rare earth metals. It principally holds 100% interest in McCord Gold property comprising 40 mineral claims located in the Fairbanks mining district, Alaska. Endurance Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

