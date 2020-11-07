Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.14 ($10.75).

Get Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €6.54 ($7.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.64 and a 200 day moving average of €7.94.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.