EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $2.83 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

