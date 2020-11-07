EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%.
Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $2.83 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.43%.
EnLink Midstream Company Profile
EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.