Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.88.

Entegris stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Entegris by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Entegris by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

