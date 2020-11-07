Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENTG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CL King lifted their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.88.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 129,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Entegris by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 308,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.