Entravision Communications Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Entravision Communications has increased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Entravision Communications has a payout ratio of -34.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Entravision Communications to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

EVC stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.16. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

