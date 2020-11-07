Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $1,890,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 202.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

