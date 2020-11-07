Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) Stake Increased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $437,680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,686,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,477,000 after acquiring an additional 89,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 48.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,847,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,028,000 after acquiring an additional 604,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,657,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,005,000 after acquiring an additional 135,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.