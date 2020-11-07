Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $869.30

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $869.30 and last traded at $869.30, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $855.45.

ERFSF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eurofins Scientific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $937.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $814.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $701.32. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.