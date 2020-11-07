Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $869.30

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $869.30 and last traded at $869.30, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $855.45.

ERFSF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eurofins Scientific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $937.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $814.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $701.32. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit