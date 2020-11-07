Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 185.89 and a beta of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $167.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.20.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,354,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,601,000 after buying an additional 750,062 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $62,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 185.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,475 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $21,073,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,708,000 after purchasing an additional 204,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

