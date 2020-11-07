Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.3-72.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.51 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.03–0.01 EPS.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $129.75 on Friday. Everbridge has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.89.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.69.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $1,444,135.09. Also, EVP James Totton sold 1,351 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $204,055.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,836.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,735 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

