Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.60 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVK. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.61 ($30.13).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €21.82 ($25.67) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.10. Evonik Industries AG has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

