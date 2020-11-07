Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.61 ($30.13).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €21.82 ($25.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.10. Evonik Industries AG has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

