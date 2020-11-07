Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €26.50 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.61 ($30.13).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €21.82 ($25.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €22.39 and a 200-day moving average of €23.10. Evonik Industries AG has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

