Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €30.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.61 ($30.13).

FRA EVK opened at €21.82 ($25.67) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.10. Evonik Industries AG has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

