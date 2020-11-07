Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $4,425,307.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,139 shares of company stock worth $28,666,329. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,393 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,606,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,052 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701,488 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,840,000 after purchasing an additional 465,043 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 639,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,899,000 after purchasing an additional 439,311 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

