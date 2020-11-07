Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.24

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.24 and last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 73478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

