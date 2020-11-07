Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases Earnings Results

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EXR opened at $112.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $120.29.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

