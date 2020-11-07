Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,999 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after buying an additional 1,341,494 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after buying an additional 1,308,232 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after buying an additional 1,190,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,581,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.