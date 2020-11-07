Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

FN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $76.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fabrinet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fabrinet by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2,303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 47,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

