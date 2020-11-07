Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3,410.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 18.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,380,000 after acquiring an additional 432,559 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and sold 10,750 shares valued at $520,083. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.