Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.32

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.32 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 15831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

