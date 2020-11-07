Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.32

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.32 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 15831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

FATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

