Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Analysts

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 18,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $586,866.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,591,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 131,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $4,097,040.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,683,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,502 shares of company stock worth $13,154,525 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,866,000 after purchasing an additional 169,237 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,039,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 334,595 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $9,507,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

