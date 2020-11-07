Financial Contrast: Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) and Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) and Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

This table compares Renalytix AI and Psychemedics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Psychemedics $37.68 million 0.56 $1.54 million N/A N/A

Psychemedics has higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix AI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix AI and Psychemedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A Psychemedics -7.01% -7.31% -4.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Renalytix AI and Psychemedics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix AI 0 1 1 0 2.50 Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renalytix AI presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.14%. Given Renalytix AI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Renalytix AI is more favorable than Psychemedics.

Summary

Renalytix AI beats Psychemedics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform, which employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines. Its testing results provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data that can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period-of-time. The company provides its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; and treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.