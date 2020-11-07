Financial Contrast: Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) and Document Security Systems (NYSE:DSS)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) and Document Security Systems (NYSE:DSS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

73.3% of Sonoco Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Document Security Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sonoco Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Document Security Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sonoco Products and Document Security Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoco Products 5.23% 19.35% 6.71% Document Security Systems 9.53% -15.58% -12.31%

Risk and Volatility

Sonoco Products has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Document Security Systems has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonoco Products and Document Security Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonoco Products 0 6 4 0 2.40 Document Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonoco Products presently has a consensus target price of $57.44, suggesting a potential upside of 8.20%. Given Sonoco Products’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sonoco Products is more favorable than Document Security Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonoco Products and Document Security Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoco Products $5.37 billion 0.99 $291.79 million $3.53 15.04 Document Security Systems $19.41 million 1.39 -$2.89 million ($3.30) -1.40

Sonoco Products has higher revenue and earnings than Document Security Systems. Document Security Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonoco Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sonoco Products beats Document Security Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures. The Display and Packaging segment offers point-of-purchase displays; supply chain management services comprising contract packing, fulfillment, and scalable service centers; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat sealing equipment; and paper amenities, such as coasters and glass covers. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides paperboard tubes, cones, and cores; fiber-based construction tubes and forms; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, linerboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based, and expanded foam protective packaging and components; and temperature-assurance packaging products. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

Document Security Systems, Inc. focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International. The company emphasizes on fraud and counterfeit prevention for various forms of printed documents and digital information. It markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. Document Security Systems, Inc. holds various patents for optical deterrent technologies that provide protection of printed information from unauthorized scanning and copying. The company operates combined security printing and packaging facility, and a plastic card facility that produces secure and non-secure documents. Document Security Systems, Inc. licenses its anti-counterfeiting technologies to printers and brand-owners. In addition, the company provides cloud computing services, including disaster recovery, back-up, and data security services. Further, Document Security Systems, Inc. acquires intellectual property assets and interests in companies owning intellectual property assets for the purpose of monetizing these assets through various value-enhancing initiatives, including investments in the development and commercialization of patented technologies, licensing, strategic partnerships, and commercial litigation. Additionally, the company assists in the development and marketing of its digital authentication products in the Hong Kong market. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.