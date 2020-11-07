First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FFWM. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Foundation by 159.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Foundation by 69.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $110,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

