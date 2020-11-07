First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.16

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.16 and last traded at $66.16, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,207,000 after buying an additional 57,613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

