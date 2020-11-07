Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FISV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fiserv by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,916,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,597 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,177,000 after purchasing an additional 170,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Analyst Recommendations for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit