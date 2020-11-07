Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FISV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fiserv by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,916,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,597 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,177,000 after purchasing an additional 170,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

