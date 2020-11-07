Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FEMSA have declined and lagged the industry in the past three months. It reported dismal third-quarter 2020 results, with top and bottom line declining year over year. Results were marred by coronavirus-led impacts on operations across most segments. In fact, FEMSA Comercio’s Fuel Division was most impacted by the pandemic-led challenges. In the reported quarter, the Fuel Division’s performance was hurt by reduced mobility due to the pandemic and decline in average fuel price per liter. Nevertheless, a strong gross margin picture is an upside for the company. During the third quarter, consolidated gross margin gained from positive sales mix, efficient collaboration with key supplier partners and better margins in Ecuador. Additionally, the company’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors have been on track.”

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

NYSE:FMX opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $0.7333 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,683,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,001,000 after purchasing an additional 749,893 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 14.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,567,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,237,000 after purchasing an additional 317,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 116,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 75.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 253,600 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 12.1% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 531,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the period. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.