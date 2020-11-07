Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.75 and a beta of 1.24. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.