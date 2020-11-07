Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.01%.

FOR opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.26. Forestar Group has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $23.11.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Forestar Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.