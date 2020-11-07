Fortive Co. (FTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 28th

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Fortive has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,702,254 shares of company stock valued at $474,038,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

